Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Holdings Lowered by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 4.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Loews worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 2,074.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. 26,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,323. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

