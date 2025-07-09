Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Position Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after purchasing an additional 554,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,853,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $469.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

