Lbp Am Sa Trims Stock Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.20% of Ball worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Ball Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE BALL opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

