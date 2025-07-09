Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,169 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.3%

BSX stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,077,243.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

