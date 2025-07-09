Lbp Am Sa Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.