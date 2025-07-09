JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:SLG opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

