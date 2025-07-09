John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.