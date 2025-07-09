John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
