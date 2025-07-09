John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires Shares of 2,400 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $103.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.