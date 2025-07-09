John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires Shares of 2,400 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $103.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
