iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,236,000. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

