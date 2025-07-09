iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 173,778 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after buying an additional 180,348 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 401,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 226,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 111,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

