iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IWM opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

