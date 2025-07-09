iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $184.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

