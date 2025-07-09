iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.56 and last traded at $97.39, with a volume of 51622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Palantir’s Revenue Surge to $1B: Growth vs. Valuation
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Alibaba Expands Data Centers Across Asia: A New Growth Catalyst?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.