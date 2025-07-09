iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.56 and last traded at $97.39, with a volume of 51622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

