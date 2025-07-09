iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Cut by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,040,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 838,030 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

