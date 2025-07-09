Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for approximately 6.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Post were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Post by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Post by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE POST traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 19,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,964. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

