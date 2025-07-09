Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,740 shares during the period. Flex makes up approximately 1.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 13,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Flex by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,923 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Flex Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 319,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,089. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.