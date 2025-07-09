Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ICE opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.32 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

