Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,314,796 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 584,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

