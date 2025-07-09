Hunting (LON:HTG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday.

Hunting Stock Up 5.5%

Hunting Company Profile

HTG traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 317 ($4.31). The company had a trading volume of 7,135,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.37. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 464 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

