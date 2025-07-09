Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:HSY opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,350. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

