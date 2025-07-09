Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,533,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,079,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.2% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 127,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 50,953 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $214,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.5% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 71,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

