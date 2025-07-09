Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,500 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1%

NUE stock opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

