Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after buying an additional 619,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after buying an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,366 shares of company stock valued at $85,433,503. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

