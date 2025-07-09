Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and traded as low as C$6.63. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 30,098 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

About Gran Tierra Energy

The firm has a market cap of C$172.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

