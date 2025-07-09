Gordian Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gordian Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 40,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

