Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

GSIE stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

