Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

