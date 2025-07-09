Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 335,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $492.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

