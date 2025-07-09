Flossbach Von Storch SE Lowers Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 916,685 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 3.2% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.94% of Amphenol worth $747,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

