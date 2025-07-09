Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $117.46 Million Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch SE reduced its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139,716 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in 3M were worth $117,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

