First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 105,861 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

