Financial Symmetry Inc Sells 535 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Financial Symmetry Inc reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

