Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 948,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,104. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

