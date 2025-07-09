Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

