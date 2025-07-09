Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) vs. Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Critical Review

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erayak Power Solution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 22.37% 30.47% 21.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk & Volatility

Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Tokyo Electron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $30.30 million 3.97 -$1.12 million N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $15.97 billion 5.39 $3.57 billion $3.87 24.15

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

