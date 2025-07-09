Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

