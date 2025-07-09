Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 17.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 324.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 38.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $349.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.72 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Argus set a $465.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

