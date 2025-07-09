Drake & Associates LLC Sells 265 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Drake & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

