Dollarama Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of DOL stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$190.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$124.99 and a one year high of C$196.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Transactions at Dollarama
In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total transaction of C$1,720,392.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,172.26. The trade was a 90.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,060. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
