Dollarama Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$190.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$124.99 and a one year high of C$196.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total transaction of C$1,720,392.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,172.26. The trade was a 90.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,060. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Featured Articles

