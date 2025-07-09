Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

