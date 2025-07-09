Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.