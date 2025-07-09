Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,224,000 after purchasing an additional 920,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

