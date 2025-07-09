CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $517.98 and last traded at $507.04, with a volume of 2654026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $496.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

