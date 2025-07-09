Critical Review: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) versus Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermon Group and Badger Meter”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $498.21 million 1.88 $53.51 million $1.57 17.99 Badger Meter $826.56 million 8.50 $124.94 million $4.54 52.56

Analyst Ratings

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group. Thermon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Meter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Thermon Group and Badger Meter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter 0 3 3 0 2.50

Badger Meter has a consensus price target of $236.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Badger Meter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Thermon Group and Badger Meter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 10.74% 13.08% 8.40% Badger Meter 15.74% 22.35% 16.27%

Volatility and Risk

Thermon Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Badger Meter has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Thermon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Badger Meter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Thermon Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services. The company also provides controls, monitoring, and software systems for the control and management of a heat trace system; environmental heating solutions under the Ruffneck, Norsemen, and Catadyne brands; process heating solutions under the Caloritech brand name; filtration solutions under the 3L Filters brand; rail and transit solutions under the Hellfire, Velocity, ArcticSense, and other brand names; and boilers under the Vapor Power, Precision Boilers, and Caloritech brands. In addition, it offers project services; transportation heating products, including track and switch heaters, accessories, control panels, rail heaters, gas blower accessories, and air curtains; transit heaters; and velocity heat products. Further, the company offers temporary power solutions; heating systems, such as engineered electric heat, explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, heaters for harshest environments, methane abatement, and engineered filtration system; electrically, steam, and fluid heated tubing bundles; and pre-insulated tubing and system accessories tubing bundles. It serves chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, energy transition/decarbonization, mining and mineral processing, maritime/shipbuilding, semiconductors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, data centers, and renewables industries through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION Cellular endpoints to power network as a service; ORION mobile read endpoints support for deploying AMR solution; radio products; hardware, instruments, and sensors, and related software, to enhance connected data to a water utility's operation; water quality monitoring solutions, including optical sensing and electrochemical instruments; and high frequency pressure and leak detection sensors to aid in burst pipe and leak events; as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, commercial, and industrial industries; and provides training, project management, technical support, and other collaborative services for customers. It sells its products and software directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

