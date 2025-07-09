Critical Contrast: AerSale (ASLE) and Its Rivals

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AerSale to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AerSale has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $345.07 million $5.85 million -55.73 AerSale Competitors $3.45 billion $265.08 million 77.02

This table compares AerSale and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AerSale’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AerSale. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AerSale and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale -1.78% -0.64% -0.46% AerSale Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AerSale and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 0 2 2 0 2.50 AerSale Competitors 349 1815 2783 97 2.52

AerSale presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 0.54%. Given AerSale’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AerSale is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AerSale competitors beat AerSale on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

