Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $9,365,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.33. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

