Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $645,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

ISRG opened at $527.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.