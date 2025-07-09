Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after acquiring an additional 984,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,057,000 after buying an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1442 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

