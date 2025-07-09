Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1,213.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,396.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,192 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

