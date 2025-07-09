Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SCHD stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

